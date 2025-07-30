The veteran actor will reportedly mark his first-ever collaboration with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house with a film, directed by debutant Balaji.

Excel Entertainment is gearing up for an ambitious theatrical slate over the next two years, with films like 120 Bahadur, Mirzapur: The Movie, and Don 3 already creating a buzz. Now, the banner is all set to add another major project to its lineup — a high-octane action thriller starring Sunny Deol.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol is teaming up with Excel Entertainment for the very first time for a large-scale action film. The project, still untitled, will be directed by Balaji, who makes his directorial debut after years of working as an assistant and associate director on several Tamil blockbusters.

A source close to the development revealed, “Sunny Deol is set to team up with Excel Entertainment for the first time on a big-budget action thriller.” Talks between the actor and the production house had been ongoing, and both parties are now officially on board.

The source further added, “The yet untitled action thriller will mark the first collaboration between Sunny Deol and Excel Entertainment. The two stakeholders have been in talks for a while now, and are excited to collaborate on a high-concept big-budget action thriller. Sunny loves the script and is excited to partner with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani on the film.”

Balaji’s directorial debut will reportedly feature Sunny Deol in a powerful, action-driven avatar, a space the actor is closely associated with. The production team is aiming to deliver a theatre-worthy experience packed with high drama and intense action sequences.

“It’s a larger-than-life feature film with Sunny Deol in an avatar that the audience loves to see him in. Excel too is going all out to ensure that their maiden collaboration with Sunny turns out to be a special treat for the cinema-going audience, with a lot of intense and high-on-drama moments,” the source said.

The action thriller is expected to begin filming in December 2025 and will join Excel Entertainment’s growing list of high-profile productions. Meanwhile, their upcoming project 120 Bahadur—produced in collaboration with Trigger Happy Studios—will serve as a tribute to unsung heroes from Indian history.

