Ajay Devgn who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Runway 34 has announced the release date of his next titled Bholaa. The actor, on Tuesday evening, took to his Twitter handle to announce that the film will be released in theatres on March 30, 2023. The film is the official remake of the Tamil film Kaithi and also stars Tabu.

"Proudly announcing my next venture Bholaa, releasing on March 30th, 2023," wrote Ajay while making the announcement. The action-drama film is being directed by Dharmendra Sharma.

The film which was initially supposed to be released in early 2021 was delayed by the pandemic. The film eventually went on floors in January this year. The remake will be produced by SR Prakashbabu and Reliance Entertainment.



Kaithi released in 2019 which was an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The original film revolves around a prisoner, played by Karthi, who comes to the aid of the police when they are attacked by a gang of smugglers. In exchange, the police help him reunite with his daughter. The film was headlined by Karthi alongside Narain and Dheena. It is produced by S. R. Prakashbabu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures and co-produced by Tiruppur Vivek under the banner Vivekananda Pictures. For Bholaa, the story has been revisited by Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan, who have written the dialogues too.

