Shah Rukh Khan will be making his comeback to the big screen after a gap of four years with the film Pathaan. Earlier this year it was announced that Pathaan will be released in theatres in January next year. It was also known that Shah Rukh Khan was assigned films with renowned directors Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani as well. On Tuesday, Rajkumar Hirani finally announced the film on his Twitter handle. The film will also star Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

"@iamsrk, Aakhir humne ek saath movie banane ka decision le hi liya. Extremely thrilled to announce #Dunki, coming to you next Christmas! Release in cinemas on 22.12.23," Rajkumar Hirani tweeted along with the announcement video.

.@iamsrk, Aakhir humne ek saath movie banane ka decision le hi liya ???? Extremely thrilled to announce #Dunki, coming to you next Christmas! Release in cinemas on 22.12.23https://t.co/zb8463stsi @taapsee @gaurikhan @RedChilliesEnt @RHFilmsOffical — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) April 19, 2022

Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023https://t.co/KIqj8LfJEg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 19, 2022

Confirming the development, Rajkumar Hirani, said, “Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen.”

Adding further, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Raj Kumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with ‘Dunki’. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it. Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey...kuch bhi ban sakta hoon!”

Commenting on the same, Tapsee Pannu said, “I am beyond excited to embark on this journey and be a part of this very special film. It’s my first time working with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, two people who I deeply respect and admire."

The film will be backed by Khan's Red Chilies Entertainment. In the announcement video, SRK is seen praising Hirani for his films like Munnabhai M.B.B.S and Sanju and proceeds to ask him if he has any script for him. Hirani answers positively and says that the film has comedy, drama, and romance. However, Khan is baffled by the title as he does not understand the meaning of the title. He is later seen walking away thinking he should just do the film.

The film will be released on the big screen on December 22, 2023 and will go on floors soon.

