Rohit Saraf is set to start filming Heer Ranjha in the first week of September, according to Variety India. The film is directed by Sajid Ali, who previously helmed Laila Majnu, and is written by his brother, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.

Rohit Saraf to begin shoot for Heer Ranjha in September; makers cast new leading lady

A new leading lady

Imtiaz Ali reportedly stepped away from his own next directorial project to finish the screenplay of Heer Ranjha before returning to it. Earlier reports had suggested Sara Arjun would star opposite Saraf, but the makers have now chosen to cast a new face in the film instead.

The announcement of Heer Ranjha came on Valentine’s Day this year, months after Sajid Ali’s Laila Majnu found unexpected success. The 2018 film had opened to a muted response at the box office but was gradually rediscovered by cinephiles, eventually becoming a surprise theatrical hit when it was re-released last year. Ektaa R Kapoor is producing the new film, which retells the classic tale of love.

Casting and screenplay take shape

Work on the project has continued quietly over the past few months, with the screenplay and casting being finalised ahead of the September shoot. The film will mark Saraf’s next major outing as a romantic lead, following roles in Dear Zindagi, Ludo, The Sky Is Pink and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. He is currently filming the fourth season of his web series Mismatched, opposite Prajkta Koli.

Where the Ali brothers stand

Imtiaz Ali’s most recent film as director, the Partition drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, starred Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh, and drew praise from critics as well as at the box office. Sajid Ali last directed Woh Bhi Din The in 2024, featuring Rohit Saraf, Adarsh Gourav and Sanjana Sanghi, which released on a streaming platform.

With cameras set to roll in September, all eyes will now be on how the makers of Heer Ranjha cast their new leading lady, and whether the film can recapture the spirit that turned Laila Majnu into a belated success story.

Also Read: Aanand L Rai reveals why he chose not to return for Tumbbad 2: “I want a certain kind of freedom”

More Pages: Heer Ranjha Box Office Collection

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