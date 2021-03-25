Rohit Saraf is the latest among the list of celebrities to test positive for COVID-19. The actor who shot to fame after Dear Zindagi, The Sky Is Pink and then went on to become a national crush with Anurag Basu’s Ludo and Netflix’s Mismatched, is currently isolating himself.

Rohit Saraf shared a note on his Instagram and wrote, “Tested +. Wear the mask at all times. Maintain Social Distancing. Wash Hands Often. Sanitise Regularly. Stay at Home Unless Shooting. Despite the precautions, I have tested Covid Positive. The Virus is right here, let us not forget! Lets NOT slack even for a moment, please. I've been in isolation for the past four days with all the possible symptoms and that's why, I request all of you to please not take this lightly. Take care & Stay Safe.”

Besides Rohit Saraf, producer Ramesh Taurani has also tested positive and has isolated himself at home.

