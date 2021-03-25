Bollywood Hungama

Rohit Saraf and Ramesh Taurani test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rohit Saraf is the latest among the list of celebrities to test positive for COVID-19. The actor who shot to fame after Dear Zindagi, The Sky Is Pink and then went on to become a national crush with Anurag Basu’s Ludo and Netflix’s Mismatched, is currently isolating himself.

Rohit Saraf and Ramesh Taurani test positive for COVID-19

Rohit Saraf shared a note on his Instagram and wrote, “Tested +. Wear the mask at all times. Maintain Social Distancing. Wash Hands Often. Sanitise Regularly. Stay at Home Unless Shooting. Despite the precautions, I have tested Covid Positive. The Virus is right here, let us not forget! Lets NOT slack even for a moment, please. I've been in isolation for the past four days with all the possible symptoms and that's why, I request all of you to please not take this lightly. Take care & Stay Safe.”

Besides Rohit Saraf, producer Ramesh Taurani has also tested positive and has isolated himself at home.

Also Read: “If there are 10000 people saying boycott that, there are another 20000 people watching it”, says Rohit Saraf talking about the boycotting culture

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

