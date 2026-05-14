Aamir Khan has reportedly started work on a sequel to the 2009 film 3 Idiots, one of the most popular and commercially successful films in Hindi cinema. According to an industry source, the project is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to bring back the original lead cast from the film.

3 Idiots sequel to feature time jump and new storyline twist; Aamir Khan begins work

As per the source, actors Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi are likely to reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel. The film is also expected to feature a significant time leap, taking the story into a different phase of the characters’ lives compared to what audiences saw in the original release.

The insider further claimed that while the sequel will involve a time jump, the exact timeline of the story is still being kept under wraps. It is currently unclear whether the narrative will take place before or after the events shown in the original film. According to the source, only Aamir Khan is aware of the complete direction of the storyline at this stage.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who directed the original film, is also reportedly expected to return for the sequel. However, an official announcement regarding the project’s cast, production timeline or release date is still awaited.

Released in 2009, 3 Idiots went on to become one of the most influential films of its time. Adapted loosely from Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone, the film explored themes related to education, friendship and societal pressure through the journey of three engineering students.

Aamir Khan’s portrayal of Rancho remains one of the actor’s most memorable performances, while the chemistry between the lead cast contributed significantly to the film’s popularity over the years. The movie also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Mona Singh in important roles.

Apart from its strong theatrical performance in India, 3 Idiots also achieved considerable international success, particularly in China, where the film found a large audience. Over the years, it has continued to remain a widely discussed title among Hindi film fans, often regarded as a cult favourite for its storytelling and performances.

Also Read: Aamir Khan CONFIRMS 3 Idiots sequel is in the works, reveals Rajkumar Hirani directorial is set 10 years later: “It’s a beautiful story”

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