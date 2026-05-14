Mohan Kapur made India proud as he appeared in crucial roles in three Marvel titles – Ms Marvel (2022), The Marvels (2023) and Daredevil: Born Again (2025). Yet, he decided to pause his Hollywood career. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mohan Kapur explained the reason.

SHOCKING: After Marvel glory, Mohan Kapur puts Hollywood career on pause; blames ‘Chacha Trump’ and anti-immigration mood in the US

Mohan Kapur explained, “The industry is going through a little bit of turmoil over there. Plus, with chacha Trump (President Donald Trump) behaving the way he is (the situation is quite uncertain). In November 2025, my work visa expired. I am not renewing it just now. I fear that if I renew it and head to the States, I may have to return dejected. The makers may reason, ‘Why do we need actors from outside? Aren’t there Asians living in the States? Why don’t we cast them’? I don’t want that situation. Hence, I said, ‘Isko (Trump) jaane de. Once he leaves, I’ll return’.”

Mohan explained why this has not affected him, “I am an actor. You put me anywhere. I’ll do my job. My attitude is ‘Raat gayi baat gayi’. I don’t dwell on past glories or failures. Both are part of life and hence, I forget about them. I don’t wake up the next day and check the feedback my character is getting. I don’t give a s**t. I have done my job. I respect both praise and criticism and love when people take the time to comment about my work.”

He continued, “I can’t go into an uncertain situation. My manager in LA is right now. She remarked, ‘Due to the present mahaul of anti-immigration, characters are not being written with the immigrant population in mind as much as before’. That’s fine. By God’s grace, India is my Karmabhoomi and my Janmabhoomi. The people here are giving me respect and love.”

Mohan further said, “Some people tell me, ‘Now you’ll leave us for Hollywood’. Why would I do so? Tomorrow, if I get work in Uzbekistan, main wahan chala jaaunga. I have a go-to bag. Wherever I am called, I am ready to go.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mohan Kapur BLASTS producers for casting influencers: “If a girl bends lower and her blouse opens up, people will look inside…that doesn’t mean they’ll buy movie tickets”

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