Riverdale's Archie aka KJ Apa is going to be a dad! The 23-year-old actor has revealed that his girlfriend Clara Berry is pregnant.

In a photo shared on Wednesday on his Intagram, the actor was seen laying down on the couch alongside the 27-year-old model who was showing off her bare baby bump. Berry confirmed the pregnancy by sharing maternity shots and KJ Apa replied, "she's pregnant btw." "We are ❤️," Berry wrote.

KJ Apa and Clara Berry were first linked in August 2020. In December, he called Clara his "love" while wishing her on her 27th birthday.

