Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.05.2021 | 8:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Riverdale’s KJ Apa and girlfriend Clara Berry expecting their first child 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Riverdale's Archie aka KJ Apa is going to be a dad! The 23-year-old actor has revealed that his girlfriend Clara Berry is pregnant.

Riverdale's KJ Apa and girlfriend Clara Berry expecting their first child 

In a photo shared on Wednesday on his Intagram, the actor was seen laying down on the couch alongside the 27-year-old model who was showing off her bare baby bump. Berry confirmed the pregnancy by sharing maternity shots and KJ Apa replied, "she's pregnant btw." "We are ❤️," Berry wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clara Berry (@clara.berry)

KJ Apa and Clara Berry were first linked in August 2020. In December, he called Clara his "love" while wishing her on her 27th birthday.

ALSO READ: To All The Boys star Lana Condor and Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse to star in sci-fi romantic comedy Moonshot set for HBO Max

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Gautam Gulati reveals why he walked out of…

Hindustani Bhau arrested after using…

SCOOP: Shahid Kapoor turns producer; debut…

Ananya Panday leaves CAA Kwan, Dhvani…

Aditya Roy Kapur to replace Sidharth…

Shashank Khaitan says Shahid Kapoor starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification