Last year, the theatres were closed and makers of several projects resorted to the direct-to-digital premiere. Amid the second wave of COVID-19 in 2021, theatres are still closed in many states and makers are skeptical to push their films ahead. Instead, many have opted to premiere their films. Disney+ Hotstar premiered a slate of big films on its platform and is planning the same, this year as well.

It was reported earlier that horror-comedy Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam will witness direct-to-digital release on this streaming giant. Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents Bhoot Police and is directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

Apart from this, Hungama 2 by Priyadarshan is also going straight to OTT. Produced by Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain, the film stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffery, Pranitha Subhash, Johnny Lever, Tiku Talsania, Ashutosh Rana, and Rajpal Yadav. It has a special cameo from Akshaye Khanna.

According to the sources, Dinesh Vijan's Shiddat will also release on the same platform. The film has been in news for a while and last year, it was reported that the film will go digital though nothing was confirmed at the time. Now, it seems like the multi-starrer has opted for the streaming giant. Shiddat – Journey Beyond Love features Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Diana Penty, and Mohit Raina in lead roles. While Mohit and Diana are paired together, Sunny will be seen opposite Radhika.

The much-delayed project Mimi starring Kriti Sanon is set for the Disney+ Hotstar premiere as well. The actress will star in the role of a young surrogate mother in Laxman Utekar's directorial.

Lastly, Kirti Kulhari and Nivedita Bhattacharya's road-trip story Shaadistan will also make its way to the Disney+ Hotstar catalog. The film stars Kay Kay Menon and marks the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary.

