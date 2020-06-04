Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.06.2020 | 9:15 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart comes out as bisexual while supporting Black Lives Matter protests

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart, popularly known as Betty Cooper in CW's Archie comics-inspired series, has come out as bisexual. The 23-year-old actress revealed the news on June 3.

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart comes out as bisexual while supporting Black Lives Matter protests

Taking to her Instagram story, Lili spoke about her support for the West Hollywood LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter protest, happening at Santa Monica and La Cienega. Her caption read, "Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart comes out as bisexual while supporting Black Lives Matter protests

It was recently revealed that after three years of dating, Lili Reinhart has parted ways with her Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse, who plays her love interest on the show - Jughead Jones.

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer seeks for…

Nushrat Bharucha to have a fun conversation…

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar discusses…

"We should treat all animal and plant…

Film and TV Director's Association requests…

Anushka Sharma urges Indians to maintain…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification