Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart, popularly known as Betty Cooper in CW's Archie comics-inspired series, has come out as bisexual. The 23-year-old actress revealed the news on June 3.

Taking to her Instagram story, Lili spoke about her support for the West Hollywood LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter protest, happening at Santa Monica and La Cienega. Her caption read, "Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

It was recently revealed that after three years of dating, Lili Reinhart has parted ways with her Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse, who plays her love interest on the show - Jughead Jones.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.