Actor Riteish Deshmukh and Sairat director Nagraj Manjule are coming together for another interesting project. The duo made an announcement on Wednesday that they are currently working on a multilingual trilogy on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. They announced it on his 390th birth anniversary. It will be produced by Riteish Deshmukh’s production - Mumbai Film Company.

Riteish took to Twitter to share a teaser of the announcement. He wrote, “Proud to present. Seeking your blessings, Jay Shivray."

"Standing at the threshold of a dream, this might be the case...Today, on the occasion of Shivaji's birthday, it is a pleasure to say that Shivratri is coming along with Ritesh Deshmukh and Ajay-Atul," Nagraj Manjule wrote.

Along with Najraj, his Sairat music composers Ajay-Atul are also part of the upcoming trilogy.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh is gearing up for the release of Baaghi 3 starring alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande. The film, directed by Ahmed Khan, is releasing on March 6.

On the other hand, Najraj Manjule has directed by Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund that is scheduled for May 8, 2020, release.