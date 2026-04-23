The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has appointed actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh as its new brand ambassadors for a period of five years. The announcement was made through an official release on Wednesday, with the duo expected to participate in campaigns focused on road safety, passenger awareness and social messaging.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh appointed brand ambassadors of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation for five years

The agreement formalising their appointment was signed at Mantralaya in the presence of Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who also serves as chairman of MSRTC. Officials stated that Riteish and Genelia will actively support outreach initiatives undertaken by the public transport body in the coming years.

MSRTC is the country’s largest state-run road transport corporation, operating a fleet of more than 16,000 buses with a workforce of approximately 86,000 employees. The network serves over 55 lakh passengers every day across Maharashtra.

Speaking to the media after the announcement, Riteish Deshmukh reflected on his personal connection with the organisation and its legacy. He said, “It means a lot to have been chosen as the MSRTC, ST brand ambassador. My father travelled in these buses in his early days. I too travelled in state buses during my childhood. I am committed to the progress of state transport. My priority will be to send a clear message to the people, making them aware of the importance of avoiding drink and drive for their safety.”

🗓️ २२ एप्रिल २०२६ 📍 मंत्रालय एसटी महामंडळाच्या जनजागृती उपक्रमासाठी रितेश-जेनेलिया देशमुख ब्रँड ॲम्बेसेडर महाराष्ट्र राज्य मार्ग परिवहन महामंडळ (एसटी) आणि परिवहन खात्यामार्फत राबविण्यात येणाऱ्या 'रस्ता सुरक्षा अभियाना'च्या जनजागृती उपक्रमाला बळकटी देण्यासाठी प्रसिद्ध अभिनेते… pic.twitter.com/l6Y5CdKvRA — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) April 22, 2026

Riteish also recalled travelling in MSRTC buses with his late father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh during his early years, describing the association as both personal and meaningful.

MSRTC had earlier appointed noted Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure as its brand ambassador in 2023, though his public appearances with the corporation remained limited. Nearly two decades earlier, the late actor Vikram Gokhale had served in the same role.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan and Genelia Deshmukh promote Raja Shivaji on Bigg Boss Marathi 6; actor opens up about the role of Salman Khan in the film

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