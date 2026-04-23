Is Deepika Padukone’s screen time in Allu Arjun starrer Raaka reduced after she announced her second pregnancy? Here’s what we know

Allu Arjun’s Raaka has been the talk of the town right from the word go. Recently, the first look of the movie came out, and it added to the ongoing buzz. However, amid all the cheers, there were rumours that Deepika Padukone’s role had been reduced in the movie.

Is Deepika Padukone’s screen time in Allu Arjun starrer Raaka reduced after she announced her second pregnancy? Here’s what we know

Shutting down such claims, team Raaka confirmed that things are going as planned, and the actress continues to be a pivotal part of the project. Raaka team shuts down baseless rumours regarding Deepika Padukone's reduced role. This comes amid some recent reports suggesting that the actress may not be a part of the film or that her role could be reduced. These claims have been dismissed, with the Raaka team terming them completely baseless rumours.

"Everything is moving as planned. Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in Raaka, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set," confirms the movie's team.

In addition to the team's confirmation, recently, media reports also mentioned that Deepika is in no mood to slow down amid her second

pregnancy. The actress, who recently shared that she is expecting her second child, is working as of now. She most recently shot a brand campaign. Further, reportedly, she will be shooting for some heavy action-packed scenes for Allu Arjun's Raaka, with all precautionary measures in place.

Circling back to Raaka, the film, directed by Atlee, is currently being shot as per schedule, with the team maintaining a clear and

consistent pace. The production remains tightly aligned with its timeline, ensuring smooth coordination across departments.

Deepika Padukone's other upcoming projects

Last seen in Singham Again, Deepika Padukone has an interesting lineup ahead. In addition to Raaka, she has Siddharth Anand's King alongside Shah Rukh Khan in her kitty. Deepika got on board for this SRK starrer a couple of days after her exit from Nag Ashwin's dystopian sci-fi thriller Kalki 2898 AD 2 and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. Though the movie's central theme revolves around Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone has a pivotal part to play in the film.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone owes NOBODY an explanation: Her pregnancy announcement is the biggest slap to the troll brigade

More Pages: Raaka Box Office Collection

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