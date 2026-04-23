Filmmaker Ritwik Pareek’s comedy mystery satire Dug Dug is set to release in Indian theatres on May 8 following a widely appreciated run across international film festivals. The film now has the backing of filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Nikkhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane and Vasan Bala, who have come on board as executive producers ahead of its India release.

Anurag Kashyap, Nikkhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vasan Bala-backed Dug Dug locks May 8 India release

Inspired by true events, Dug Dug follows a strange development in a village where a deceased man’s motorbike begins to be worshipped after locals believe it can grant wishes if devotees pray to it and offer alcohol. As reports of wishes being fulfilled spread, the belief gradually turns into a full-fledged commercialised religion.

The feature is produced by Bottle Rocket Pictures, led by Prerna Pareek and Ritwik Pareek, and will be released theatrically in India in association with Ranjan Singh’s Flip Films.

Speaking about the film, Anurag Kashyap said, “I was blown away by Dug Dug, its storytelling, cinematography and music. It was like a visual rave. I am stumped by the fact that this film hadn’t released theatrically. That got the four of us together along with Ranjan to release it. Fingers crossed it will receive the same love.”

Calling it one of the strongest debuts he has seen, Vikramaditya Motwane said, “Dug Dug is a fantastic and genuine Indian story about our society and our belief systems. Ritwik has told it with the perfect amount of irreverence and humour. I hope that the film can reach a wider audience.”

After its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2021, the film travelled to several international platforms including the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and the International Film Festival of Kerala.

Nikkhil Advani described the film as “as authentic and a genuine Indian film as it can be,” adding that Ritwik Pareek’s storytelling approach stood out to him. “His flair for taking a simple story and telling it with a pragmatic and yet humorous take is what impressed me the most. I feel the audience will also love it as much as I did.”

Sharing his response to the film, Vasan Bala said, “There is nothing absurd in Ritwik’s Dug Dug, if anything it’s the world as he sees it not what he assumes it could be. I am totally captivated by its telling and visualization. Hope to see more of his splendour being unleashed in cinema.”

The film stars Altaf Khan, Gaurav Soni, Yogendra Singh and Durga Lal Saini in key roles.

Reflecting on the theatrical release, Ritwik Pareek said Dug Dug is meant to be experienced on the big screen. “We’ve waited a long time for this and finally it’s happening. Not just happening, but happening with Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nikkhil Advani and Vasan Bala coming on board, filmmakers I have grown up watching and learning from, which makes it very special for me. I feel grateful and eternally thankful for all the support they are giving.”

Also Read: Guneet Monga feels Vikramaditya Motwane should direct Gangs of Wasseypur 3: “Anurag Kashyap will be happy with it”

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