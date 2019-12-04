Bollywood Hungama

Rishi Kapoor to return to sets for Hitesh Bhatia’s untitled next on THIS date

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After being away from the country for 11 long months due to his ailment, Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor returned to Mumbai in September. As announced earlier, Rishi Kapoor had shot for Hitesh Bhatia’s untitled next partially before heh ad to leave for New York for his treatment. After his return, he had said that he will take a little break, connect with his roots again, and settle himself with the Indian Standard Time before he started work again.

Rishi Kapoor to return to sets for Hitesh Bhatia’s untitled next on THIS date

Now, it has been reported that Rishi Kapoor will join the sets of this untitled film as it goes on floors tomorrow. Even though some of the scenes were already shot for this film, they will start shooting for it from scratch. The film will be shot extensively in Mumbai and Delhi. The film is still in the pre-production stage and the Delhi schedule with last close to a month and will commence in January 2020.

Rishi Kapoor will next be seen in The Body with Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi perceived Rishi Kapoor as an angry person before working with him

