Emraan Hashmi starrer The Body will soon be released in theatres. The film was delayed by a year owing to actor Rishi Kapoor‘s health who is also a pivotal part of the film. In a recent interview with a daily, Emraan Hashmi spoke about working with Rishi Kapoor. Emraan Hashmi said that he was in touch with Rishi Kapoor after he flew to New York for his treatment. He said that the entire team waited for him patiently.

When asked if Rishi Kapoor is as angry on sets as he is on social media, Emraan said that it is far from that. The Why Cheat India actor said that he had the same perception about the actor based on his Twitter feed, but said that he is a sweetheart.

The Body is an adaptation of the 2012 Spanish film of the same name. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, starring Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Vedhika and Sobhita Dhulipala, presented by Viacom18 Studios and produced by Azure Entertainment, The Body releases on the 13th of December.

