Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.11.2019 | 12:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Emraan Hashmi perceived Rishi Kapoor as an angry person before working with him

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Emraan Hashmi starrer The Body will soon be released in theatres. The film was delayed by a year owing to actor Rishi Kapoor‘s health who is also a pivotal part of the film. In a recent interview with a daily, Emraan Hashmi spoke about working with Rishi Kapoor. Emraan Hashmi said that he was in touch with Rishi Kapoor after he flew to New York for his treatment. He said that the entire team waited for him patiently.

When asked if Rishi Kapoor is as angry on sets as he is on social media, Emraan said that it is far from that. The Why Cheat India actor said that he had the same perception about the actor based on his Twitter feed, but said that he is a sweetheart.

The Body is an adaptation of the 2012 Spanish film of the same name. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, starring Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Vedhika and Sobhita Dhulipala, presented by Viacom18 Studios and produced by Azure Entertainment, The Body releases on the 13th of December.

Also Read: Chehre: Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer mystery thriller to release on THIS date  

More Pages: The Body Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kriti Kharbanda admits to dating Pulkit…

Rishi Kapoor says artistes should have…

Ileana D’Cruz says she was like Akshay Kumar…

Manushi Chhillar gives her first shot for…

"Wanted to direct a story where I feel like…

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund gets…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification