Last Updated 04.12.2019 | 1:19 PM IST

Anushka Sharma’s latest campaign on Twitter urges the netizens to post happy tweets

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anushka Sharma has never been the one to sit quietly and has never shied away from speaking on the pressing matters or social issues. While half of the trolls on social media have been spewing hate on Twitter and Instagram, Anushka Sharma came up with a nice concept to combat it.

She has been urging her fans to tweet happy moments of their lives under the hashtag, #HappyTweets. This campaign is quite impressive since the fans have been pouring in with their best moments. This project is associated with her digital campaign, #LoveAndLight. The actress says that this initiative could really help bring about change and combat the ever-growing negativity on social media.

Well, it surely is one of the best initiatives we’ve come across. Let us know what you think about Anushka’s #HappyTweets.

Also Read: Virat Kohli picks THIS as his favourite film of Anushka Sharma

