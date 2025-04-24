Rohit Shetty has officially confirmed that sequels to Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi are in the works. He also revealed that more actors will be joining the cop universe, expanding the franchise even further.

Rohit Shetty confirms Simmba 2 and Sooryavanshi 2 are in the works: “Aur bhi filmein banengi cop universe mein”

Speaking to Komal Nahta on his podcast Gamechangers, Rohit Shetty said, “Simmba ka bhi part 2 hoga, Sooryavanshi bhi aage badhegi. Aur bhi log aaenge. Aur bhi filmein banengi cop universe mein. So, that's why we created that universe.”

In the same interview, Rohit Shetty revealed that the cop universe wasn’t something he had initially planned. When he directed Singham in 2011, he had no idea it would evolve into such a massive franchise. The idea of connecting all the cop films started taking shape only later, while he was developing the script for Simmba.

Rohit Shetty, known for directing the Golmaal series, counts Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar among his closest confidants in the film industry.

He said, “There are 2-3 people I can call even at 2 am—Ajay sir, Ranveer, Deepika. I share a very close bond with them. In fact, when only the final schedule of Singham Again was left, Deepika was already four months pregnant, yet she still came to shoot. Relationships like these are truly rare.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty’s latest release was Singham Again, featuring a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

