The team of Bhooth Bangla recently appeared on the television game show Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Akshay Kumar, where a moment involving Ektaa Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav drew attention during the promotional visit.

Ektaa Kapoor hands over Wheel of Fortune prize money to support Rajpal Yadav

During the episode, Ektaa Kapoor chose to hand over the winning amount from the game to Rajpal Yadav as a gesture of support. The appearance also featured Wamiqa Gabbi alongside the team, making it a notable promotional stop ahead of the film’s release.

Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar with director Priyadarshan. The actor-filmmaker duo has previously collaborated on several comedy titles that remain popular with audiences, and their coming together again has generated interest around the upcoming project.

The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav, the cast also includes Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Jisshu Sengupta and Mithila Palkar in key roles.

Directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor, Bhooth Bangla is scheduled to release in theatres on April 10, 2026.

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