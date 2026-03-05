Ridhi Dogra reflects on a tough decision in The 50 : “The guilt of not voting for your friends is too much”

The dynamics inside The 50 continue to keep audiences hooked, with every vote and alliance shaping the course of the game. Among the contestants navigating these intense situations is actor Ridhi Dogra, who recently opened up about one of her decisions during a crucial moment in the show.

During a key voting round, Ridhi chose not to cast her vote for Siwet Tomar as she believed he would remain safe regardless. However, the game took an unexpected turn, leading Ridhi to reflect on whether she should have made a different call.

Taking the moment in stride, Ridhi addressed the situation with her trademark honesty and humour on social media. Sharing her thoughts, she wrote:

“Hamid yaar, The guilt of not voting for your friends is too much. Kar deti toh I would’ve felt I did my part. Should’ve flipped my vote. Don’t worry. I’m dramatic for exactly a day. Then I remember I am a strong independent person.”

Her candid note highlights the emotional and strategic balance contestants often have to maintain while playing a competitive reality format like The 50. While decisions are often made based on instinct and gameplay calculations, unexpected outcomes can sometimes lead to moments of reflection.

Despite the brief self-doubt, Ridhi’s message also underlines her resilient mindset. Known for playing the game with clarity and independence, she continues to approach the competition with confidence and authenticity—qualities that have resonated strongly with viewers following her journey on The 50.

