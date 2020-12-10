Bollywood Hungama

After Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor confirms she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-quarantine

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Varun Dhawan, who was recently shooting in Chandigarh for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, confirmed earlier this week that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He returned to Mumbai after being tested positive while shooting for the Raj Mehta film. Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and director Raj Mehta also tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu Kapoor has confirmed her diagnosis stating that she is taking necessary measures at home. “Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid- 19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support!  Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care,” she wrote on Thursday on Instagram.

They are all in recovery as the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo has come to a halt.

ALSO READ: After Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor, Jug Jug Jeeyo actor Maniesh Paul tests positive for COVID-19

