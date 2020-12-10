Actor Varun Dhawan, who was recently shooting in Chandigarh for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, confirmed earlier this week that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He returned to Mumbai after being tested positive while shooting for the Raj Mehta film. Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and director Raj Mehta also tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu Kapoor has confirmed her diagnosis stating that she is taking necessary measures at home. “Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid- 19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care,” she wrote on Thursday on Instagram.

They are all in recovery as the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo has come to a halt.

