The Korean music industry is gearing up for some of the biggest comebacks yet. It's raining music from popular K-pop group MONSTA X! The group announced their comeback on October 5, 2020.

Titled 'Fatal Love', the members Shownu, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Minhyuk, Joohoney, and IM will be releasing their third full-length studio album on November 2, 2020. The dramatic teaser poster mentioned the album with someone's face hiding behind the darkness.

Ahead of the album, MONSTA X member Joohoney will drop his mixtape 'PSYCHE' on October 9, 2020.

Monsta X made their comeback in May 2020 with their mini-album titled 'Fantasia X' with the title track 'Fantasia'.

