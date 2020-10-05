Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 05.10.2020 | 8:19 PM IST

MONSTA X to release their third full-length album Fatal Love on November 2

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

The Korean music industry is gearing up for some of the biggest comebacks yet. It's raining music from popular K-pop group MONSTA X! The group announced their comeback on October 5, 2020.

MONSTA X to release their third full-length album Fatal Love on November 2

Titled 'Fatal Love', the members Shownu, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Minhyuk, Joohoney, and IM will be releasing their third full-length studio album on November 2, 2020. The dramatic teaser poster mentioned the album with someone's face hiding behind the darkness.

Ahead of the album, MONSTA X member Joohoney will drop his mixtape 'PSYCHE' on October 9, 2020.

Monsta X made their comeback in May 2020 with their mini-album titled 'Fantasia X' with the title track 'Fantasia'.

ALSO READ: MONSTA X rapper Joohoney unveils the tracklist of his upcoming mixtape ‘PSYCHE’

