The actor-producer duo will attend the official launch event of TIFFNZ ahead of the festival’s inaugural edition scheduled for October 2026 across multiple New Zealand cities.

Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal to launch New Zealand’s first Indian Film Festival; Girls Will Be Girls screening planned for June 2

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to attend the official launch of New Zealand’s first-ever Indian film festival, The Indian Film Festival of New Zealand (TIFFNZ), on June 2, 2026. The launch event will also feature a special screening of Girls Will Be Girls, the first feature film produced by the actor-producer duo, which has previously received recognition at several international film festivals, including Sundance and the Independent Spirit Awards.

Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal to launch New Zealand’s first Indian Film Festival; Girls Will Be Girls screening planned for June 2

TIFFNZ is scheduled to debut in October 2026 and is being positioned as New Zealand’s first dedicated Indian film festival. Founded by Petrina D’Rozario, the festival aims to celebrate Indian cinema while encouraging stronger creative and cultural collaborations between India and New Zealand.

The launch event is expected to place significant focus on Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who have increasingly expanded their presence beyond acting into film production. Over the years, the duo has backed projects that balance mainstream appeal with independent storytelling, while also supporting content-driven cinema with global reach.

Speaking about their participation in the launch event, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal said in a joint statement, “We’re very happy to be part of the launch of TIFFNZ. Film festivals play an important role in building dialogue and creating space for diverse stories. The idea of bringing Indian cinema to New Zealand in a structured, celebratory way feels both timely and meaningful. We’re looking forward to supporting this new chapter and engaging with audiences there.”

The festival is envisioned as a four-day event that will take place across Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. Apart from film screenings, TIFFNZ is also expected to host workshops, cultural events, and industry conversations aimed at connecting filmmakers, audiences, and creative professionals from both countries.

According to the organisers, the inaugural edition of the festival is expected to showcase nearly 30 films across feature-length and short film categories. The programming will focus on highlighting the diversity of Indian cinema while also amplifying South Asian voices in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Girls Will Be Girls continues to remain a significant milestone in Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s journey as producers. The film garnered attention on the international festival circuit for its coming-of-age narrative and has helped establish the couple’s production ambitions on a global platform.

With TIFFNZ preparing for its first edition later this year, the launch event featuring Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal is expected to mark the beginning of a new cultural and cinematic exchange between the Indian and New Zealand film industries.

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