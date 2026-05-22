Ronit Roy warns fans about online impostor using his name to target women and asking for money; says, “Cops are coming for you”

Actor Ronit Roy has issued a strong public warning after discovering that an unidentified individual has allegedly been misusing his identity online to contact people, particularly women, and asking for money. The actor took to social media to alert fans and followers about the scam while also sharing screenshots and details connected to the alleged impostor.

Ronit Roy warns fans about online impostor using his name to target women and asking for money; says, “Cops are coming for you”

In a detailed note posted online, Ronit Roy revealed that the individual had allegedly been reaching out to people using his name and even attempting to take bookings fraudulently. Sharing specifics about the accounts involved, the actor wrote, “WARNING!!!! It has come to my notice that someone has been using my name and reaching out to people, especially girls and asking for money. This person has been trying to take bookings in my name. The number involved is a Zangi number 3318085685 The email id being used is ronitroybookings@hotmail.com. Everyone be careful. As for the perpetrator....."cops are coming for you”.”

The actor further clarified that neither he nor his official representatives would ever contact people privately for money or personal favours. Stressing the importance of caution on social media platforms, Ronit added, “Please note I will never approach women on social network or otherwise. Obviously I will never ask anyone for money. If y'all come across anyone like that please bring it to my notice immediately.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronit Bose Roy (@ronitboseroy)



Along with the statement, Ronit Roy also shared a series of screenshots that allegedly showed the fake interactions being carried out in his name. These included close-up images of the phone number involved, WhatsApp chats, Facebook messages, and other communication attempts reportedly used by the scammer to approach women online.

Captioning the post, the actor once again urged people to stay vigilant against such fraudulent activities that misuse celebrity identities to exploit unsuspecting individuals. He wrote, “Be very careful of people using celebrities identities to fool people and take advantage of them. In case you come across such instances it’s always a good idea to bring it to the celebrities notice. Me nor my representatives will ever reach out asking for money or for any such favors.”

With online impersonation scams becoming increasingly common, several celebrities in recent years have issued warnings about fake accounts and fraudulent booking agents operating in their names. Ronit Roy’s latest statement serves as another reminder for social media users to verify identities carefully before engaging in conversations or financial transactions online.

Also Read: Ronit Roy recalls serious incident with Kareena Kapoor Khan after Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing; says, “Saif was on his way home after being released from the hospital, Kareena’s car was slightly attacked”

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