Ali Fazal appears to be gearing up for a major shift in his career trajectory, with strong indications pointing toward a big-budget action project following the much-anticipated Mirzapur The Film. Known for his diverse body of work across Indian and international platforms, the actor is now reportedly in discussions for what could be one of his most ambitious ventures yet.

Ali Fazal set for big action leap after Mirzapur The Film, to collaborate with top superstar?

According to sources within the industry, Ali is in talks to collaborate with one of India’s leading action stars for a large-scale film. While there has been no official confirmation so far, early conversations are said to be underway, hinting at a project that could significantly elevate his position in the action genre.

Ali’s association with action-heavy roles has steadily grown over the years. His portrayal of Guddu Pandit in the popular series Mirzapur established him as a formidable presence in gritty, high-intensity storytelling. The character’s raw aggression and emotional depth resonated strongly with audiences, contributing to the show’s massive popularity and further strengthening Ali’s screen image.

Beyond the Indian OTT space, the actor has also explored action on a global scale. His role in Kandahar, alongside Gerard Butler, showcased his ability to adapt to international action formats, adding another dimension to his filmography. This blend of physicality and performance-driven intensity has made him a compelling choice for filmmakers exploring action-centric narratives.

A source close to the development shared, "Ali has always had the physicality and intensity required for action. With Mirzapur already establishing him as a powerful action presence, the industry is looking at him very seriously for bigger action-led films. There is work happening towards a massive project with a major action star, and this could be one of the most exciting collaborations for Ali”.

Over time, Ali Fazal has built a reputation for consciously selecting varied roles, spanning indie cinema, mainstream projects, and international collaborations. This potential move into a full-fledged action spectacle could mark a natural progression in his evolving career, positioning him among a new wave of actors taking on large-scale commercial entertainers.

While fans await an official announcement, the buzz around this project has already generated considerable curiosity, especially given Ali’s growing appeal and the scale being hinted at.

Also Read: Ali Fazal slows down after hectic schedule: “It was important to take a breather”

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