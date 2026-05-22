Varun Dhawan may soon be taking a major step in his career, with reports suggesting that the actor is in talks to make his Hollywood debut. While there has been no official confirmation from the actor or his team yet, the buzz around the possible international project has already caught the attention of fans online.

Varun Dhawan in talks for Hollywood debut? Here’s what we know!

According to a report by Pinkvilla, discussions regarding the project have been moving ahead steadily over the past few weeks. The publication quoted a source saying, “Varun has been offered a Hollywood project, and the discussions have been progressing steadily over the last few weeks. He recently connected with Lawrence Kasanoff, and both sides are currently in advanced talks. While things are still being finalised, the project could mark a significant global step in Varun’s career.”

The report has become even more interesting because Varun had earlier spoken about wanting to debut in Hollywood. During an appearance on the podcast Be A Man, Yaar! in March this year, the actor opened up about his early ambitions and revealed that acting had always been his dream career.

Sharing details about his plans from his younger days, Varun said, “I enrolled in various acting classes. In fact, my plan was to debut in Hollywood to show my father. I wanted that either Steven Spielberg or Anurag Kashyap should launch me. Papa ko jhatka sirf in dono cheez se lag sakta hai (my father would have been shocked only by these two things). But he was also shocked when Karan launched me.”

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Border 2, which released earlier this year in January. The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The romantic entertainer also stars and in key roles and is slated to hit theatres on June 5.

While the makers are yet to unveil the official trailer, they have already released the teaser and a few songs from the film.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan reveals how he turned 3500 college students into free social media promoters during Badlapur promotions

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