Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says they are not in a hurry to apply for bail in the High Court

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others were rejected by Mumbai special court on Friday. Reportedly, the siblings are likely to apply for bail in the High Court soon. However, senior advocate Satish Maneshinde who is representing the Chakraborty siblings said that they are not in a hurry to apply for bail.

In a statement shared by Maneshinde, he said, “Even if we get a copy of the Order today, we are not in a hurry and moving immediately… we will study the order, it’s implications and developments in the case at the NCB level and then decide. There’s no room for speculation… once it is filed we will share a copy of the bail application.”

The Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty last week after three days of questioning. Rhea is currently lodged in the women's facility in Byculla jail in Mumbai after the court ordered a 14-day judicial custody. Rhea is also the prime accused in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI).

