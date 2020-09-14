Many production houses are venturing into digital space since the demand for the content has seen a spike over the years, especially during this lockdown amid the pandemic. As filmmakers are trying new ways of content creation, producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films will venture into web-production.

According to a source, “Dinesh Vijan is venturing into digital space with Maddock Films’ digital content division, Outsider Films. The producer is ready to set out his first production which will be web series titled Chutzpah starring Fukrey stars Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh. The web series will stream on Sony LIV. The official announcement will reportedly be made soon. ”

Meanwhile, the Fukrey stars Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh along with Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha are reportedly gearing up for the third installment in the franchise. The film’s director Mrigdeep Lamba, on Monday, teased the third installment with a couple of photos.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.