Every day, new revelations are coming to light in relation to the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has revealed about an alleged huge insurance policy.

Speaking to CNN-News 18, the lawyer said, “If a person has a huge life insurance policy, should his death be declared a suicide or some other reason to enjoy the benefits of the policy? Statement of the people residing in the house reveals that his family was continuously informed. Right from the time the door was being opened, to the time when instructions were given to knock out the door, to the time when they saw the body hanging; IPS OP Singh was giving instructions as well. His family knew everything. I assure you she left the house because Sushant had asked her to. Rhea is being maliciously accused by the family.”

Another important detail he said that Sushant’s sisters were aware of his state and allegedly got him medicines. “The records say that the family was aware of his medication as far back as November 29, 2019. There are exchange of messages between Shruti (Modi) and his family asking for prescriptions and medicines. It is revealed that on 8th of June, 2020, when Rhea left the house around 12:30, he was in touch with his sisters. Priyanka had sent the message asking about his health. Previously, he had asked for the medicines from her. She sent a couple of names of the medicines which he said he can’t get without a prescription. She procured the prescription from Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital and sent it to him. This prescription is a bogus one. Sushant has been entered as an OPD patient. The medicines prescribed to him fell in the narcotics section. He was not in Delhi when this entry was found,” he told.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 after he was found hanging at his Bandra apartment.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.