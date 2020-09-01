The threat of Coronavirus still lingers more than ever as we have had over 80,000 cases of active patients, surpassing the other countries across the globe. Over 34 million cases across the country the economy, undoubtedly, has taken a dip and hence there have been a few leniencies in the lockdown. The shoots for television shows have also resumed a few months ago. However, in recent developments on the sets of Choti Sarrdaarni, the actor Krishna Soni has tested positive.

Krishna Soni is seen playing the role of the male protagonist’s brother-in-law, Rubinder Bajwa aka Robbiie. Needless to say, the shoot has come to a halt according to a report on another portal. Due to his infection, the makers have refrained from continuing the shoot and have stopped the process for a few days. The set will be thoroughly sanitized and the precautionary measures are being taken by people on the set.

The developments in Krishna Soni’s condition have not been revealed so far.

