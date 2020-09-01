Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.09.2020 | 3:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Choti Sarrdaarni actor Krishna Soni tests positive for Coronavirus, the shoot comes to a halt

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The threat of Coronavirus still lingers more than ever as we have had over 80,000 cases of active patients, surpassing the other countries across the globe. Over 34 million cases across the country the economy, undoubtedly, has taken a dip and hence there have been a few leniencies in the lockdown. The shoots for television shows have also resumed a few months ago. However, in recent developments on the sets of Choti Sarrdaarni, the actor Krishna Soni has tested positive.

Choti Sarrdaarni actor Krishna Soni tests positive for Coronavirus, the shoot comes to a halt

Krishna Soni is seen playing the role of the male protagonist’s brother-in-law, Rubinder Bajwa aka Robbiie. Needless to say, the shoot has come to a halt according to a report on another portal. Due to his infection, the makers have refrained from continuing the shoot and have stopped the process for a few days. The set will be thoroughly sanitized and the precautionary measures are being taken by people on the set.

The developments in Krishna Soni’s condition have not been revealed so far.

Also Read: Amal Sehrawat resumes shooting for Choti Sarrdaarni after 6 months

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor join the cast…

Manushi Chhillar to start social media…

Karan Johar announces his first children’s…

Ranvir Shorey alleges he was abused by Pooja…

Raveena Tandon comes forward to support UN…

Kiara Advani is the new brand ambassador of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification