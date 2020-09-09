Bollywood Hungama

Rhea Chakraborty shifted to Byculla jail today after being arrested by NCB

Bollywood News
Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested on September 8 over drug charges, was shifted to Byculla jail on September 9. The actress reportedly admitted to procuring drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The court rejected Chakraborty's bail application on Tuesday. She spent the night in lockup at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested under sections 27A, 21, 22, 29, and 28 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

NCB said that she was an active member of a drug syndicate and procured drugs for Rajput. She was arrested after three days of questioning.

Others who've been arrested for the drugs angle are Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and housekeeper Dipesh Sawant.

