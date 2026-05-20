Rhea Chakraborty has announced that she is taking a temporary break from social media, saying the constant digital noise had started affecting her mental well-being. The actor shared an emotional note on Instagram, explaining that she wanted to step away from the pressure of online life and reconnect with herself through real-world experiences.

Rhea Chakraborty announces social media break, says “I’ve been missing myself a little”

In the note shared with her 3.6 million followers, Rhea wrote, “Lately, I’ve been missing myself a little. The constant noise, the scrolling, the keeping up — it’s all started to feel heavier than I expected... So, I’m taking a step back for a while — to slow down, breathe a little deeper, and reconnect with what feels real. Choosing lived moments over posted ones, for now.”

The actress has been slowly rebuilding both her personal and professional life after facing intense media scrutiny in 2020 following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Over the years, Rhea has largely stayed away from the spotlight while gradually returning to public life through selective appearances and projects.

On the professional front, Rhea is now preparing for a major acting comeback. She has been cast in filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s upcoming Netflix drama series Family Business. The show also stars Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Neha Dhupia, and Dhruv Sehgal in key roles. The project marks her return to a significant acting role after several years, with her last feature film appearance being in the 2021 thriller Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Meanwhile, Rhea also recently received legal relief after a special court ordered the defreezing of her bank accounts. The Narcotics Control Bureau had frozen the accounts during the investigation linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020. According to reports, the court accepted her plea that keeping the accounts frozen for years had caused financial hardship and was no longer justified.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “Whenever Rhea Chakraborty is proven innocent, will all these news channels publicly apologise?”- Saqib Saleem

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.