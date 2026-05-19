The trailer of the much awaited film Peddi, starring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and Divyenndu, was unveiled yesterday in a grand fashion in Mumbai. The trailer makes it clear that it's a grand film for the big screen. Fans of Ram Charan will be excited to know that the massy entertainer will be released in the IMAX version.

BREAKING: Ram Charan starrer Peddi, Masters Of The Universe to release in IMAX

This was revealed by Preetham Daniel, IMAX Vice President for India, SE Asia, Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. On the morning of May 19, he confirmed on his X (formerly Twitter) account that Peddi will be releasing in the IMAX version.

Peddi releases worldwide on June 4. A day later, another exciting film, Masters Of The Universe, will be released in cinemas. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the Hollywood film, featuring Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, will be releasing in IMAX. Hence, expect two mass-appealing films, of diverse genres and film industry, on the giant premium format in the first week of June.

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, music is composed by A R Rahman, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and co-produced by Ishan Saksena under his banner IVY Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Masters Of The Universe is directed by Travis Knight is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and directed by Travis Knight, He-Man and The Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam, Camila Mendes as Teela, and Jared Leto as Skeletor, with Man-At-Arms played by Idris Elba. The film also features Alison Brie, Morena Baccarin, and Kristen Wiig as the voice of Roboto. It will be released by Sony Pictures Releasing International.

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