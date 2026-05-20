Ahaan Panday is reportedly set to showcase his dancing skills for the first time on the big screen in his upcoming untitled film with director Ali Abbas Zafar. After creating a strong fan following with Saiyaara, the young actor is now expected to step into a more commercial and larger-than-life space with an energetic dance number planned as part of the action entertainer.

Ahaan Panday to shoot energetic dance number in Manchester for Ali Abbas Zafar film? Here’s what we know!

While many expected Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara to introduce Ahaan in a more conventional Bollywood hero format, complete with dance and music, the filmmaker instead presented him in an intense and emotionally layered avatar. The film turned Ahaan into an overnight Gen Z sensation, with audiences particularly connecting to his romantic and emotionally vulnerable character.

Now, industry buzz suggests that Yash Raj Films and Ali Abbas Zafar are planning to unveil a completely different side of the actor in his second film. According to sources, a special dance sequence is being planned in Manchester, UK, where a major portion of the film is currently being shot.

“This will be the first time that Ahaan will be seen dancing on the big screen, and we expect this to be a spectacularly special moment. A four-day shoot is being planned to shoot Ahaan singing and dancing just like the stars we have all seen doing for all these years,” a source revealed.

The source further added that the makers want to present Ahaan in a full-fledged star avatar. “The sequence will show Ahaan in his effortless best, and that’s how Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar want to present him onscreen.”

Reports also suggest that Ahaan will rehearse for the song during breaks in the UK shooting schedule before filming the track toward the end of the international leg. The makers are reportedly looking to create a song with viral appeal among younger audiences, with plans to finalise a leading choreographer soon.

Also Read: Mithoon reunites with Mohit Suri for the next Ahaan Panday – Aneet Padda starrer; composer begins work on intense love story

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