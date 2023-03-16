As Pathaan completes 50 days, Roopbani Cinema in Purnea, Bihar sells tickets of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer for just Rs. 50: “The last film to run for 50 days in our theatre was Krrish, which had released 17 years ago”

The much-awaited Pathaan was released on January 25, 2023, and it turned out to be the biggest hit of Hindi cinema. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, this Yash Raj Films (YRF) production took an earth-shattering opening, that too on a non-holiday. Due to the positive word of mouth, it sustained and grew from strength to strength. Yesterday, it completed 50 days and surprisingly, it continues to get audiences even now.

Vishek Chauhan, the owner of Roopbani Cinema in Purnea, Bihar, was so overwhelmed with the response to Pathaan that he celebrated its 50-day completion in his own style. On Thursday, March 16, he sold tickets for the 12:30 PM show of Pathaan for just Rs. 50. Surprisingly, the response for an afternoon show on a working day for a film, which has already been watched by regular moviegoers, was very encouraging.

For Vishek Chauhan, Pathaan celebrating 50 days was even more special as the last film to achieve this feat in his theatre was Krrish, starring Hrithik Roshan. It was released way back in 2006.

Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, Vishek Chauhan said, “I am very happy with the response to Pathaan. After a gap of 17 years, a film has successfully completed 50 days in our cinema hall. The last film to run for 50 days was Krrish. On the special occasion, we sold tickets for Rs. 50. We were surprised with the turnout as the occupancy was around 60-70%. This is a terrific response for a film which is on its 50th day. I am very thankful to YRF, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Sidharth Anand, Salman Khan and the others in the cast and crew. We’d also like to thank the audience. During COVID-19, the theatrical medium was quite affected. But Pathaan proves that cinema halls are going nowhere. As long as the right film comes along, the audiences will always be there to watch the film.”

When asked if Pathaan was the biggest grosser in Roopbani Cinema post-pandemic, he replied, “For our cinema hall, this is one of the biggest films of all time, forget pre or post-pandemic. The domestic lifetime numbers say it all. It has overtaken Baahubali 2 (2017). Even in our theatre, the collections have gone beyond Baahubali 2 and many other films.”

