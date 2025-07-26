“Ekta Kapoor no longer associated with ALTT”: Balaji Telefilms clarifies stand after Indian government bans 24 OTT platforms for distributing ‘vulgar’ content

Following the Indian government’s recent crackdown on 24 OTT platforms for allegedly broadcasting explicit content, one of the names that surfaced was ALTT, formerly known as ALTBalaji. Amid widespread speculation and media coverage, Balaji Telefilms Limited has issued a strong clarification distancing producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor from the platform.

In an official statement released on July 26, Balaji Telefilms emphasized that the company is a “professionally run media organization” listed on both the BSE and NSE. The statement further confirmed that ALTT is now operated solely by Balaji Telefilms, following the approved amalgamation of ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd. with the parent company as of June 20, 2025.

“No Longer Associated Since 2021”

The clarification was issued in response to media reports suggesting that ALTT had been disabled by authorities and still had ties to Ekta and Shobha Kapoor. “Contrary to such reports, Ms. Ekta Kapoor and Mrs. Shobha Kapoor are not associated in any capacity whatsoever with ALTT,” the company asserted, noting that the duo had officially stepped down from their roles in June 2021.

The company strongly denied any insinuations linking them to current developments around the ban and urged media outlets to report responsibly and factually.

The controversy stems from a Ministry of Information & Broadcasting order earlier this week, which directed internet service providers to block 24 OTT platforms allegedly involved in distributing vulgar or sexually explicit content.

