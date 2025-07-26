Akshay Kumar DENIES Hera Pheri 3 rift with Paresh Rawal was “publicity stunt”: “There were some ups and downs. But now everything is solved”

The third instalment of the cult 2000s comedy Hera Pheri has been making headlines ever since it was announced. After months of speculation, legal battles, and statements from the cast, Akshay Kumar has finally cleared the air, bringing some much-needed good news for fans.

In an exclusive chat on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra Season 2, produced by Gautam Thakker Films, Akshay Kumar said, "Nahi, yeh publicity stunt nahi hai. The things went legal, so when legal things are involved, we cannot call it a publicity stunt; it is a real thing.” He further added, “But ab sab kuch thik ho gaya hai. Very soon, some kind of announcement can come. Yes, there were some ups and downs. But now everything is solved, and we are back together, and we have always been together. Yes, that's it!"

In the same interview, Akshay Kumar also lauded the success of Saiyaara. He said, “I think it's the best thing that has happened. One of the great things for the Hindi film industry is that a film with two debutants, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has worked so well. I welcome them to the industry, and I’m very happy. It’s a good sign, and for newcomers’ films to do so well is truly a big deal."

Speaking of the professional front, besides Hera Pheri 3, Akshay also has an exciting project in his kitty, titled Bhooth Bangla. The upcoming horror-comedy will mark the reunion of Akshay and director Priyadarshan. The film will also star Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on April 2, 2026.

