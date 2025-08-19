Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, and is slated for release on December 5, 2025.

At least 120 crew members working on Ranveer Singh’s forthcoming film Dhurandhar have fallen ill due to suspected food poisoning during the shoot in Leh district of Ladakh, forcing the production to pause. The incident occurred on August 17 while filming at Pathar Sahib. “Over 100 workers of a Bollywood film crew were hospitalised in Leh after a suspected case of food poisoning late Sunday evening,” officials told Mid-Day.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar shoot halted as over 100 crew members fall sick in Leh: Report

The affected individuals experienced severe symptoms such as intense abdominal pain, vomiting, and headaches soon after eating, prompting immediate medical attention at the Sajal Narbbu Memorial Hospital. Around 600 people were served the food that day, out of whom 120 fell ill and required hospitalization. There are rumours suggesting that a few individuals also suffered cardiac-related complications.”

Food samples have been collected and sent for further analysis to pinpoint the root cause of the contamination. Meanwhile, the team has suspended shooting temporarily.

Dhurandhar marks Ranveer Singh’s first collaboration with director Aditya Dhar. While the storyline remains largely under wraps, the teaser hints at an origin story steeped in betrayal, courage, and a hidden war fought by unnamed figures in the shadows. The film also features an impressive ensemble, including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

Reports suggest Ranveer and Aditya are already planning another project, slated to begin once Don 3 wraps. Dhurandhar is currently scheduled to worldwide theatrical release on December 5, 2025.

