REVEALED: Ranveer Singh to play superhero in Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar

By - Subhash K. Jha

It can now be told. Aditya Chopra’s Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar is actually a superhero film disguised as a comedy of errors.

A source in the know informs, “Ranveer Singh plays a feeble frail Gujarati man who overnight acquires super-hero powers. It is like the Malayalam blockbuster Minnal Murali in concept, but designed as a comedy.”

Further, the film that will release on 13 May 2022, Aditya Chopra, in all his wisdom has decided to turn Jayeshbhai into a comic book hero. This comic strip avatar of Jayeshbhai Jordaar will coincide with the release of the film. And if the film is a success, Jayeshbhai would be turned into a franchise.

Also Read: Aditya Chopra to turn Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar into a comic book series

More Pages: Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Collection

