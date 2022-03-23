It can now be told. Aditya Chopra’s Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar is actually a superhero film disguised as a comedy of errors.

REVEALED: Ranveer Singh to play superhero in Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar

A source in the know informs, “Ranveer Singh plays a feeble frail Gujarati man who overnight acquires super-hero powers. It is like the Malayalam blockbuster Minnal Murali in concept, but designed as a comedy.”

Further, the film that will release on 13 May 2022, Aditya Chopra, in all his wisdom has decided to turn Jayeshbhai into a comic book hero. This comic strip avatar of Jayeshbhai Jordaar will coincide with the release of the film. And if the film is a success, Jayeshbhai would be turned into a franchise.

