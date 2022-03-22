comscore

Aditya Chopra to turn Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar into a comic book series

By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Aditya Chopra is betting big on superstar Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar as he feels it is a film that will connect to a universal set of audiences worldwide. We have exclusive information that Yash Raj Films is going to turn the quick-witted character Jayeshbhai Jordaar into a comic book series post the release of the film!

“Adi wants to immortalize the character of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is super intelligent, quick-witted, an unlikely underdog of a hero that everyone will root for and YRF wants to pre-plan how to build this character for years to come. The first thing that they are planning to do is turn Jayeshbhai into a comic book series. They feel the character will appeal to a universal set of audience and Adi wants this character to get immensely popular with the kids!” informs a source close to the development.

The source adds, “YRF is punting big with Jayeshbhai Jordaar. They know they have a miracle script at hand and they also know that the character played by Ranveer Singh will become the talk of the nation. When you have a superstar like Ranveer playing an endearing, relatable hero who will redefine the concept of heroism on screen, it looks like a slam dunk winner for the ages. One has to wait for the trailer to understand what is coming their way in the form of this film!”

ALSO READ: Aditya Chopra to kick off YRF 50 celebrations with Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar; lines up 20 events to reconnect with fans

More Pages: Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Collection

