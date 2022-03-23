comscore

Neetu Kapoor turns judge for Dance Deewane Juniors, grooves to Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Badtameez Dil’ in promo

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

With the promise of ‘deewangi more dance hardcore’, Colors is all set to launch Dance Deewane Juniors. The show will provide a platform to the children from the age group of 4-14 years to showcase their hardcore dancing talent fuelled with deewangi and perform in solos, duets, or groups. The show boasts of a powerful panel of judges including Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji joining in.

Marking her debut on television as a judge, Bollywood’s timeless beauty Neetu Kapoor will be seen in an uber-cool judge avatar grooving to son Ranbir Kapoor’s song ‘Badtameez Dil’ in the first promo of the show. Joining her will be the ace choreographer and judge Marzi Pestonji on the floor along with some kid performers setting the vibe for the show.

 

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor will next star in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor shares old video on Holi featuring Rishi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, toddler Ranbir Kapoor

