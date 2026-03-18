Dhurandhar (2025) was loved for several reasons – its gripping treatment, high-voltage drama, action, patriotic flavour and, of course, its music. One of the biggest highlights of the film was ‘FA9LA’ by Flipperachi. Coupled with Akshaye Khanna’s striking dance moves, the song became an instant sensation and continues to enjoy immense popularity months after the film’s release. It has now come to light that the sequel, too, features a similar showstopper moment.

REVEALED: This song is the equivalent of Flipperachi’s track in Dhurandhar The Revenge

In Dhurandhar The Revenge, it is Ranveer Singh’s character who gets a grand welcome from the Baloch group in a sequence mounted on a similarly memorable scale. The song used in this portion is a recreation of Algerian singer Khaled’s iconic 1990s hit, ‘Didi’. In the end credits, the track is listed as ‘Didi – Sher E Baloch’. Interestingly, moviegoers might recall that the Airlift (2016) song ‘Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi’ was also inspired by ‘Didi’.

The first Dhurandhar also stood out for the way it used recreated classics and old favourites to enhance key moments in the narrative. Aditya Dhar carries forward that tradition in the sequel as well. Songs like ‘Hum Pyar Karne Waale Duniya Se Darne Waale’ (from the 1990 film Dil), ‘Kabhi Bekasi Ne Maara’ (from the 1985 film Alag Alag), ‘Tamma Tamma Loge’ (from the 1990 film Thanedaar) and ‘Tirchi Topiwale’ (from the 1989 film Tridev) are among the tracks that audiences will get to hear and relish while watching Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Speaking of Dhurandhar The Revenge, it is the sequel to Dhurandhar, which starred Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and others. It tells the story of an Indian who infiltrates Pakistan and shakes the political and military system. The sequel takes his story forward and also focuses on what his life was like before he entered Pakistan.

Yesterday, the music launch of Dhurandhar The Revenge, also the only event for the much-awaited film, took place at Mumbai’s NESCO in the presence of hundreds of fans. Ranveer made a dramatic entry and he told fans, “Thanks to your love, Dhurandhar reached a historic milestone. Thank you from our whole team to all the cinema-going audience.”

Also Read: Will Dhurandhar The Revenge be the FIRST Hindi film to collect Rs. 1000 crore in the domestic market? Trade experts share their views: “Content and absence of Akshaye Khanna will decide its fate”

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