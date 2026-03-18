The excitement for Dhurandhar The Revenge is mounting with each passing minute. Cinemas across the world are busy loading the film’s content, which is being dispatched at lightning speed to ensure that the first show commences everywhere at 5:00 pm. Meanwhile, exhibition sources have shared an interesting detail with Bollywood Hungama about the runtime of the film’s first and second halves.

Dhurandhar The Revenge runtime BREAK-UP out: First half is 1 hour 47 minutes, second half crosses 2-hour mark

Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama did a viral news report about the censor cuts in Dhurandhar The Revenge. In the same article, we reported that the length of the film, as mentioned in the censor certificate, is 229.06 minutes. In other words, Dhurandhar The Revenge is 3 hours, 49 minutes and 6 seconds long. An exhibition source told Bollywood Hungama, “The first half of the film is 1 hour and 47 minutes long. As for the second half, it has a runtime of 2 hours and 2 minutes.”

This is in contrast to the first part, Dhurandhar (2025), whose first half was longer, clocking 2 hours and 4 minutes. The post-interval portion, meanwhile, lasted 1 hour and 28 minutes. It raised eyebrows, as a first-half running for more than 2 hours was virtually unheard of. Thankfully, all apprehensions were laid to rest once the film was released, as viewers were completely captivated by the world designed by writer-director-producer Aditya Dhar and didn’t mind the extended length of either half.

The first part’s total runtime was 214.01 minutes, or 3 hours 34 minutes and 1 second. Dhurandhar The Revenge is around 15 minutes longer, but this time, there is little doubt that the sequel will be just as engaging as its predecessor, if not more.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar The Revenge is the sequel to Dhurandhar, which starred Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and others. It tells the story of an Indian who infiltrates Pakistan and shakes the political and military system. The sequel takes his story forward and also focuses on what his life was like before he entered Pakistan.

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma calls Dhurandhar The Revenge “Sholay x 100,” praises Aditya Dhar’s vision: “This is the BIRTH of a NEW CINEMATIC ORDER”

More Pages: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection

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