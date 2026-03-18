The highly awaited film, Dhurandhar The Revenge, released today, March 18, from 5:00 pm onwards to sold out shows across the country. Since sometime, there have been speculations that Yami Gautam Dhar has an exciting special appearance in the film. It has now come to light that the talented actress, also the wife of producer-director-writer Aditya Dhar, is indeed a part of the film.

BREAKING: Yami Gautam Dhar has an exciting cameo in Dhurandhar The Revenge

This is not the first time that Yami Gautam Dhar and Aditya Dhar have worked together. She featured in Aditya’s debut flick, Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). She later worked in two films produced by Aditya Dhar’s banner, B62 Studios – the theatrical hit Article 370 (2024) and the direct-to-OTT release, Dhoom Dhaam (2025).

At the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026 in February 2026, Yami Gautam Dhar’s comments on Dhurandhar The Revenge became a talking point. She said, “I have already watched Dhurandhar 2. It is beyond extraordinary. I was really emotional. I had to catch a flight that day, so I couldn’t say anything to Aditya, but later, I couldn’t do anything. I had to read a script, but I couldn’t, I had to watch something, but I couldn’t. I was just watching the beautiful sunset outside and wondering what I will tell Aditya when the flight lands. I wanted to justify my feelings on the film and what I experienced. Aditya loves his audience and the country and he has given his life’s effort to make this film. Dhurandhar 2 will be an experience that the audience will never forget.”

Speaking of Dhurandhar The Revenge, it is the sequel to Dhurandhar (2025), which starred Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and others. It tells the story of an Indian who infiltrates Pakistan and shakes the political and military system. The sequel takes his story forward and also focuses on what his life was like before he entered Pakistan.

Also Read: Dhurandhar The Revenge makers issue statement amid show delays across languages: “We truly apologise for the inconvenience”

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