2 years ago, Manisha Koirala made her grand debut in the OTT space with Heeramandi. She was seen as Mallikajaan in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Netflix original, and it earned her numerous accolades. The period grand show will complete 2 years on May 1 this year. A few months before the anniversary, the veteran, talented actress began working on her next film, titled Raazdar.

REVEALED: Nearly 2 years after Heeramandi, Manisha Koirala signs Arbaaz Khan’s Raazdar

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Manisha Koirala’s stint in Heeramandi was quite loved and she was flooded with offers. However, the actress was clear that she wanted to only take up author-backed roles and work with like-minded people. She was in advanced talks for a film featuring a young actor, but it didn’t materialize; the film was also shelved later. Meanwhile, Raazdar came her way and it ticked all the boxes for her. That’s how she signed the film.”

According to Box Office Worldwide, Raazdar went on the floors earlier this year. The film's team completed a 25-day shooting schedule in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and then shot in Mumbai for 10 days. The article further mentioned that the film stars Arbaaz Khan and Bhuvan Arora of Farzi fame. Arbaaz is also producing the film under his banner, Arbaaz Khan Production.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bhuvan Arora confirmed that he shot for Raazdar. The actor is soon going to be a father and while speaking about it, he revealed, “I was working with Arbaaz Khan (in Raazdar), and he also guided me on how to make it easier for the mother, which is the top priority.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Manisha Koirala and Arbaaz Khan will share screen space. They were earlier seen in the historical epic Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story (2005). In this film, while Arbaaz essayed the role of Aurangzeb, Manisha was seen as Aurangzeb’s sister Jahan Ara.

Raazdar is the seventh film to be produced under Arbaaz Khan Production. The other films made by this banner are Dabangg (2010), Dabangg 2 (2012), Dolly Ki Doli (2015), Dabangg 3 (2019), Patna Shuklla (2024) and Bandaa Singh Chaudhary (2024). Arbaaz also served as the executive producer on the Prime Video documentary, Angry Young Men (2025).

Also Read: “You sculpt feelings”: Manisha Koirala pens heartfelt tribute to Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his birthday

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