Tumbbad 2 is one of the most eagerly awaited sequels. Sohum Shah has been joined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, which has further elevated the curiosity for the film.

With Tumbbad, Sohum Shah created an iconic film. While the film gained a cult following and is considered one of the best Hindi fantasy folklore films, it was re-released in 2024 and went on to become the second highest-grossing re-released Indian film. Ever since then, audiences have been eagerly waiting for Tumbbad 2, and its announcement by Sohum Shah has only added to the intrigue. Now, finally, the big moment has arrived, as the film has gone on floors with a mahurat shot.

Tumbbad 2 goes on floors; Sohum Shah, Dr Jayantilal Gada, Boney Kapoor and Tutu Sharma attend mahurat puja

While this in itself has elevated the excitement, the mahurat shot was attended by producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada and his son Dhaval Gada, along with industry stalwarts Boney Kapoor and Tutu Sharma. This has further heightened anticipation for glimpses from the film. Now that the shoot has officially begun, more exciting updates are eagerly awaited.

A massive set of 7-8 acres is built in Mumbai, resembling a city, for the initial shoot of the movie. This indicates that Sohum Shah Films is creating a far more immersive experience for the audience, increasing the excitement for the much-awaited sequel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah Films (@sohumshahfilms)

Tumbbad 2 is being directed by Adesh Prasad and spearheaded by actor-producer Sohum Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films, with Pen Studios, headed by veteran producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada, the powerhouse behind blockbusters such as RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. The distribution will be done by Pen Marudhar.

Also Read: 1 Year of Crazxy: Did you know Sohum Shah brought back the same musicians who worked with Kishore Kumar on ‘Abhimanyu Chakravyuh Mein Fas Gaya Hai Tu’?

More Pages: Tumbbad 2 Box Office Collection

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