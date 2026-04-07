Actor Kartik Aaryan has added the Mercedes-Benz V-Class to his growing collection of premium vehicles, bringing a new level of comfort-focused practicality to a garage that already includes several performance-oriented and luxury models.

Kartik Aaryan brings home Mercedes-Benz V-Class worth up to Rs 1.7 crore

Interestingly, film producer Boney Kapoor also recently brought home the same luxury MPV, highlighting its rising popularity among film industry personalities who prefer spacious, chauffeur-driven vehicles for daily travel.

Kartik Aaryan’s existing car collection already reflects a strong preference for high-performance and premium vehicles. Among these is the McLaren GT, known for its speed and touring capability, the Lamborghini Urus, along with the Range Rover, BMW 5 Series and Mini Cooper.

With the addition of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, the actor’s garage now includes a vehicle designed primarily for comfort, space and convenience. The move brings balance to his collection by complementing performance-focused machines with a practical luxury people mover suited for everyday city movement and professional commitments.

Why the Mercedes-Benz V-Class is a celebrity favourite

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is widely known for its spacious cabin layout and executive-style seating configuration, especially suited for those who prefer chauffeur-driven travel. The six-seater arrangement with captain seats, ambient lighting and advanced suspension enhances long-distance comfort and privacy.

In India, the luxury MPV is typically priced between Rs 1.4 crore and Rs 1.7 crore, depending on the variant and features.

Speaking of the professional front, Kartik has an exciting line-up with multiple films in his pipeline, including NaagZilla and an untitled Anurag Basu directorial musical.

Also Read: Boney Kapoor adds Mercedes-Benz V-Class worth up to Rs 1.7 crore to his garage

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