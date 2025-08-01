In yet another indication of its soaring global anticipation, War 2 has created history in the North American market by becoming the fastest Indian film to cross USD 100,000 in advance ticket sales. Achieving this feat in just seven hours, the Hrithik Roshan–NTR Jr starrer has outpaced the previous record held by Devara, which took 11 hours and 37 minutes to reach the same milestone earlier this year.

Hrithik Roshan- NTR starrer War 2 sets new North American record: Fastest Indian film to cross $100K in pre-sales

The benchmark achievement was confirmed by industry sources tracking pre-sales across key US and Canadian circuits, marking a major win for Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, which continues to gain momentum with each new instalment. While pre-release hype around War 2 had been steadily building—thanks to the union of two cinematic powerhouses in Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr—few expected such a swift surge in ticket demand, particularly in a traditionally competitive overseas market.

What makes this accomplishment even more impressive is the fact that the $100K mark was crossed without the benefit of region-specific promotional tours or major marketing activations in the US and Canada. The buzz, it seems, has been driven almost entirely by the reputation of the lead actors, the curiosity around Ayan Mukerji’s directorial vision, and the franchise’s previous success at the global box office.

War (2019), the film’s predecessor, set new benchmarks for action thrillers in Hindi cinema. War 2 not only promises to raise the bar with high-octane action sequences and a broader narrative arc but also extends the canvas of the YRF Spy Universe, which now includes hits like Pathaan and Tiger 3.

For NTR Jr., War 2 is his first major outing in Bollywood post-RRR, and the excitement from Telugu cinema fans—especially in the diaspora—has been a major driver of these numbers. The crossover appeal, coupled with Hrithik Roshan’s loyal international fanbase, has turned War 2 into a cross-demographic juggernaut.

Industry insiders expect the momentum to continue well past the first $100K. With weeks still to go before release, all eyes are now on how far War 2 can push the envelope in terms of pre-sales benchmarks—not just for Indian films, but international releases in general.

In a global landscape where Indian cinema is increasingly making inroads into mainstream markets, War 2's North American performance is more than just a record—it’s a statement.

