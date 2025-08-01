The Oh My God director returns with a twisted tale of vengeance and deceit, featuring an unexpected trio at its centre.

Actor Rajniesh Duggall is stepping into darker territory with his next project, Ek Chatur Naar, a dark comedy thriller helmed by acclaimed director Umesh Shukla. The film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Divya Khossla and is currently in the final stages of production.

Known for socially resonant films like Oh My God and 102 Not Out, Shukla's upcoming directorial takes a sharp detour into a world of twisted humor, revenge, and suspense. While the plot remains tightly under wraps, sources close to the production have revealed that Ek Chatur Naar is centered around a revenge saga that revolves heavily around Divya Khossla’s character and her vendetta against Neil Nitin Mukesh’s.

Rajniesh Duggall, who has carved a niche for himself with performances in Inspector Avinash, Video Cam Scam, and Netflix’s Postcards, will be playing a pivotal role in the multi-layered narrative. While the makers are keeping his character details a secret, insiders hint that his presence will be central to the film’s darker turns.

A source revealed, “It’s a revenge drama that pivots around Divya’s character seeking vengeance from Neil’s. Rajniesh’s character adds a twist in the narrative that will change the power dynamics completely.”

The film’s intriguing title, Ek Chatur Naar, inspired by the iconic song from Padosan, hints at a clever, satirical take on power and manipulation — something fans can expect from Shukla’s signature storytelling style.

This marks the first time Neil Nitin Mukesh, Divya Khossla, and Rajniesh Duggal will share screen space, and industry buzz suggests their chemistry will be a highlight. With a gripping plot, a fresh ensemble, and a genre-bending tone, Ek Chatur Naar is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated thrillers of the coming year. Stay tuned as the makers gear up for an official teaser drop soon.

