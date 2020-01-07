Bollywood Hungama

REVEALED: These are the filmmakers who have offered films to Salman Khan, post Dabangg 3

ByFenil Seta

The previous decade might not have ended well for Salman Khan, with the underperformance of Dabangg 3. But his stardom is still intact and it’s something moreover, he’s trying his best to get back to the top league. And luckily for him, different filmmakers have offered him different kind of films and needless to say, the superstar is spoilt for choice. Bollywood Hungama was the first ones to reveal that Salman Khan is offered Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty’s comedy, tentatively titled Hum Paanch, and that he’s in talks with Kabir Khan, with whom he has given three films in the past, including the blockbusters Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

A source close to the actor says, “Salman Khan has done a lot of action films off late. Even his next flick, the 2020 Eid release Radhe, is an action entertainer. He realizes that audiences feel that his films are getting repetitive. He’s a versatile actor who has always exceled in all genres. Hence, he genuinely wants to try something different. And as luck would have it, he’s inundated with scripts that are unlike his recent films. Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty have offered him a film that’s mostly comedy. The film with Kabir Khan is not known but they have multiple ideas that they want to explore. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar and Siddharth Roy Kapur too have shared their ideas with him. Finally, Sooraj Barjatya, with whom he has given memorable family films, too has approached the superstar with an interesting idea, a clean entertainer for all ages. However, the film is in scripting stage. And of course, he also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 which he’s seriously considering, apart from the third part of Tiger.”

The source adds, “Salman Khan is in no hurry to sign his next after Radhe. He’s busy with his Eid release and one can expect an announcement in a few months. This time, the superstar is hell bent in ensuring that he entertains the audiences and yet gives them something different. And thankfully, all the scripts offered to him have some unique qualities. All those who thought Salman won’t be able to reinvent will have to eat their words this new decade!”

Also Read: Salman Khan and Kabir Khan gearing up for their FOURTH collaboration?

